American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.