American International Group (AIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIG opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

