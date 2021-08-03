American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of AWR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.67. 1,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get American States Water alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.