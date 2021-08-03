American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of AWR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.84. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $89.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

