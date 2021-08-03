American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $315.00 at Truist

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by Truist from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.54.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $283.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.96. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 53.5% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 878,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,296,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $704,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $200,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.