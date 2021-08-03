American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $21,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,518 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,324. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

