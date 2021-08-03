American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

AWK stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.30. The stock had a trading volume of 912,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,029. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

