Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 13,776 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIN. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

