Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 3,841 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $707,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $184.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $195.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

