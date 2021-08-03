AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Update

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.95. 25,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,668. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,485,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

