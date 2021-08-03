Ampleforth Governance Token Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $119.31 million and approximately $29.22 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.31 or 0.00040304 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00046058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00103608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00145566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.07 or 1.00197284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.00851146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 7,791,003 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

