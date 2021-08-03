Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

