Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 7,200 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSF stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $431,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,488.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

