Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,606 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE:ICL opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

