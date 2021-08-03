Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 142,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

KSA opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.06. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

