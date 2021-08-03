Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,008 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 486,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $179.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

