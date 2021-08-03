Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,493 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $131.76 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

