Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Takes $783,000 Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.12% of Urstadt Biddle Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBA opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.96 million, a P/E ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

