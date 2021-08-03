Amyris (AMRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Amyris to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Amyris has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

