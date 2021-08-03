Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $998.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 111,739 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,215 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

