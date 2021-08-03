Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.52). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 15,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,809. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $662.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.