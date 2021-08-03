Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to announce sales of $502.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.74 million and the lowest is $500.36 million. Primo Water posted sales of $456.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,555. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,904,079.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,607,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $3,800,212.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,417,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,824. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

