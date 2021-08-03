Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 644,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,948,814. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.10. Skillz has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.15.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

