Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silk Road Medical, Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Silk Road Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

SILK stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $298,682.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,725.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,075 shares of company stock worth $3,851,905 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

