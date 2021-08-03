Analysts Offer Predictions for Intact Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.14.

TSE IFC opened at C$170.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$173.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

