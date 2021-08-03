Analysts Set Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target at $17.40

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 404,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,491. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.