Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Price Target at C$49.72

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACQ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$50.76 on Friday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

