Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Price Target at C$49.72

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.72.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACQ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
AutoCanada stock opened at C$50.76 on Friday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
