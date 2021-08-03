Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $236.05

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE DG opened at $232.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.86. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

