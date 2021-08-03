Analysts Set HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Price Target at $41.33

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

HHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of HHR traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 400,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

