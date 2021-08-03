Analyzing Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) & Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Denny's alerts:

This table compares Denny’s and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 3.32% N/A -3.56% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

84.9% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Denny’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denny’s and Mitchells & Butlers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $288.61 million 3.12 -$5.12 million ($0.12) -116.92 Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.78 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -42.63

Denny’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers. Denny’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitchells & Butlers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Denny’s and Mitchells & Butlers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Denny’s presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Risk & Volatility

Denny’s has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denny’s beats Mitchells & Butlers on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.