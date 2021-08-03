Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. decreased their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.90.

Anaplan stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,980 shares of company stock worth $8,917,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

