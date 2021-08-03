Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.