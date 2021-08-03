Andritz’s (ADRZY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. Andritz has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

