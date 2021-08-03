Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $22.95 on Monday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

