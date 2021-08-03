Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABI. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.02 ($78.85).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.