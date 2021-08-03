Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.67.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.