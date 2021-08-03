Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Update

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 631,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ANIX stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

