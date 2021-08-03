Antares Pharma (ATRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, analysts expect Antares Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

