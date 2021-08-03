AntiMatter (MATTER) Achieves Market Cap of $4.84 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. AntiMatter has a market cap of $4.84 million and $175,264.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 37% against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.01 or 0.00812288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00095133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042464 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,260,610 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.