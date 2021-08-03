AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $306.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $287.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.88.

Shares of AON opened at $259.94 on Monday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $265.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,976,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

