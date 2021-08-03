APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in APA were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $23,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in APA by 737.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 499,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in APA by 1,268.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 341,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

