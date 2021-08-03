APENFT (NFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $192.33 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $46.20 million and approximately $192.33 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APENFT has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00802817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00094498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041572 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.