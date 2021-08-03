APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in APi Group by 105.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

