Appian (APPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.82.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

