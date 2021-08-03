AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $129.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,050 shares of company stock worth $7,348,417. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,143,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.