AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 584 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.