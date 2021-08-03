AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 100,245 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.