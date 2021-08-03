AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fluent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 92.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.53 million, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $70.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.25 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLNT shares. TheStreet downgraded Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.