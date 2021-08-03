AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,400 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 185.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.