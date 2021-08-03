AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.59.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

